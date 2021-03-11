Paras Public School, Bhawarna

Paras public school has celebrated the 75th independence day of India in the school campus with great enthusiasm. "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" was celebrated grandly in the campus of the school.On this auspicious occasion the director Mr. Mahesh Chand Katoch hoisted the National flag and also everyone sang the National Anthem. Sweets were distributed and children also presented speech, poetries, dance and songs to show their patriotism and love for the country.In the end Principal Mrs. Neelam Rana congratulated and told everyone the importance of the Independence day .They also congratulated all students for their marvellous performances.
