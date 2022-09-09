Paras Public School, Bhawarna

The school celebrated Teacher's Day to thank its faculty for their commitment towards teaching. A card-making contest was held to mark the occasion. Children made beautiful cards and gave those to their favourite teachers. A special function was organised to pay respect to the teachers. Students expressed their love and gratitude for their teachers by singing songs and self-composed poems. Teachers were given titles as well. Director Mahesh Katoch and Principal Neelam Rana appreciated the teachers for always inspiring and nurturing the students.
