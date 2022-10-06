Paras Public School, Bhawarna

Students from classes lll to Vlll of the school took the Swachh Bharat campaign to their classrooms, school campus and on the roads. The students took initiative to clean the school campus. They also picked up garbage lying on the roads. The entire campaign was meant to sensitise the students as well as the faculty about the need for cleanliness to save the planet earth. Director of the school Mahesh Katoch and Principal Neelam Rana told the students about the importance of cleanliness and asked them and the faculty to ensure cleanliness in their surroundings.
