Paras Public School, Bhawarna

Navratri and Dasehra celebrations were held in the school. A special assembly was organised to celebrate both festivals. The programme started with a speech in Hindi by Renu Sharma, who told students why the festival of Dasehra is celebrated. Music teacher Rakesh and students presented ‘Chopayees’. Senior students Muskan and Vaibhavi added zing to the event by dancing on spiritual song and presented different forms of Goddess Durga. Little stars of KG presented garba. Students, teachers and Principal Neelam Rana danced together. Director of the school Mahesh Katoch and Principal appreciated all students.