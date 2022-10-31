Paras Public School, Bhawarna

Marking the festival of lights, the school celebrated Diwali by conducting a classroom- decoration competition for the students classes I to XII. They decorated the classrooms with flowers and colourful strings. A rangoli-making competition was also held. The event was held house-wise. All participants from Blue, Yellow , Red and Green Houses displayed creativity by making beautiful rangoli designs. The first position was awarded to KG, Red House, Yellow House got the second spot and Green and Blue House bagged the third position. Class XII, IX, VIII A and B got the first, second and third positions, respectively. Director Mahesh Katoch and Principal Neelam Rana congratulated the winners.
