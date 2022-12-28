Paras Public School, Bhawarna

The school organised Christmas celebration. All students participated in various competitions. Students of Class Nursery and KG came dressed as Santa Claus. Students of classes I to V made Christmas cards, while classes VI to VIII pupils decorated Christmas tree with cotton, lights and bells. School Director Mahesh Katoch and Principal Neelam Rana extended wishes to staff members and students on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove