Paras Public School, Bhawarna

The school organised a farewell ceremony for the outgoing batch of Class Xll students. Special games were organised for them. The students shared their experiences in the school.

Aman won the title of Mr Farewell and Abha won that of Miss Farewell. Payal became Miss Personality, Komal Miss Silence Queen, Riya Miss Kindhearted Soul, Kritika Miss Well-Groomed Personality.

The students had a fun-filled day but many got emotional while bidding goodbye to their teachers. School Director Mahesh Katoch and Principal Neelam Rana blessed the students for their future.