Paras Public School, Bhawarna

The school organised a workshop on English grammar. Kamal, principal of Delhi Public School, Amritsar, came as a resource person. He spoke on the importance of knowing grammar to have a strong hold on any language. He explained different methods to make learning of English grammar easier and he also covered various topics. The Director of the school, Mahesh Katoch, and Principal Neelam Rana were also present during the workshop. The Principal thanked the resource person for sparing time and sharing valuable knowledge with teachers.