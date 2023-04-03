Paras Public School , Bhawarna

The school celebrated Navratri festival on Wednesday. Seeking blessings of Goddess Durga, a yajna was performed. Students from many classes chanted hymns and sang spiritual songs . "Prasad", including "halwa poori", was distributed among all students and all teachers. The director of the school , Mahesh Katoch, and the Principal, appreciated and wished for everyone's progress on the occasion.
