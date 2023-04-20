Paras Public School , Bhawarna

Students took part in activities to celebrate Baisakhi. Students made beautiful drawings depicting the celebration of this festival. Director Mahesh Katoch and Principal Neelam Rana were present to encourage children. A beautiful rangoli was also made by students. Later, candies were distributed among students.
