Paras Public School, Bhawarna

The school celebrated Environment Day with enthusiasm. All students from Nursery came dressed up as trees, flowers and the rest came in green attires to mark the day. The Director, Mahesh Katoch, and Principal Neelam Rana were also present at the event to encourage the students. The students of classes I to Xll made posters, charts and slogans through which they explained the importance of cleanliness and trees. The students conveyed the message of planting more and more trees. They also delivered speeches through which they spoke of various measures of minimising pollution. The students collected garbage from the school campus and surrounding areas. The Principal along with the teachers and students planted trees on the school campus.