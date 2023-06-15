Paras Public School , Bhawarna

The third Rapid Chess Championship-2023 was held at the school. As many as 158 boys and girls from various schools took part in it. All participants were present there with their respective school masters and coaches. Rit Raj bagged fourth position in the under-11 category and Hardik Bhuria came fifth in the under-15 group. Anirudh Rana, Kapil Minhas, Kartik Walia, Advaya Pathania, Ishan Koundal and Pranav were also placed in the top 10 positions. The winners were awarded with trophies, mementos and certificates. Arun Kumar and the school was also rewarded with trophies of appreciation. The Director of the school, Mahesh Katoch, Principal Neelam Rana and the teachers greeted all participants and motivated other students of the school to take part in sports events on a regular basis.