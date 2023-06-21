Paras Public School, Bhawarna

The school organised a special assembly to commemorate Father’s Day. Students of Nursery to Class Xll made beautiful greeting cards and delivered impressive speeches on the role of father. All students conveyed special thanks to their fathers for their support. They showed respect and affection for their parents. The Director Mahesh Katoch, Principal Neelam Rana and all teachers wished the students and parents on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM in US to firm up ties in strategic sphere, focus on defence industry
‘Together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challen...
Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete
HP Govt nod to construction in 17 green belts | Environmenta...