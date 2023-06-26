Paras Public School, Bhawarna

A special assembly was held in the school auditorium to mark International Yoga Day. In the presence of Principal Neelam Rana. Students from classes III to XII along with the teachers performed various 'asanas' like 'Vrikshasana', 'Tadaasana', 'Sukhasana', 'Chakrasana', , 'Parvataasana' among others. This was done under the guidance of Neelam Sharma and Rakesh Thakur. Neelam Sharma told the students about the correct postures for different 'asanas' and their benefits.