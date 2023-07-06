Paras Public School, Bhawarna

A GK quiz competition was held in the school. A special assembly was organised in the school auditorium. Principal Neelam Rana was present. Students of Class l to Xll from all the four houses, namely Blue, Yellow, Red and Green, took part in it. Red House secured the first position. Blue House bagged the second position, while third position was secured by Green House. Apart from this, all students brought saplings and plants to commemorate Van Mahotsav. Many trees were planted by the Principal, teachers and students on the school premises. The Principal addressed the students and told them the importance of trees in sustaining life on the Earth.
