Paras Public School, Bhawarna

A special workshop was organised at the school recently. Dr. Anjleen Kaur and Ronita Chopra came as resource persons. The school Principal Neelam Rana was also present on the occasion. The workshop was based on “Mental Health and De stress”. The motive of this workshop was to make the teachers and students aware of the issue and preventive measures in certain conditions. Various issues and problems related to stress were discussed during the workshop. The resource persons also talked about the symptoms, causes , preventive measures and precautions to avoid mental health issues which are very common in daily fast paced world. Teachers also asked questions to increase concentration and to get relief from daily stress. Speaking on the occasion, the Principal said such workshops were helpful in learning and teaching process.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit
89 more Punjab villages in deep waters
Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK
British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'
Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread
Reckless construction death knell for century-old conifers i...
Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock
Come ahead of likely Modi-Xi talks at BRICS
Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress
In 2019, had lost seat to Smriti Irani