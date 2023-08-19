Paras Public School, Bhawarna

A special workshop was organised at the school recently. Dr. Anjleen Kaur and Ronita Chopra came as resource persons. The school Principal Neelam Rana was also present on the occasion. The workshop was based on “Mental Health and De stress”. The motive of this workshop was to make the teachers and students aware of the issue and preventive measures in certain conditions. Various issues and problems related to stress were discussed during the workshop. The resource persons also talked about the symptoms, causes , preventive measures and precautions to avoid mental health issues which are very common in daily fast paced world. Teachers also asked questions to increase concentration and to get relief from daily stress. Speaking on the occasion, the Principal said such workshops were helpful in learning and teaching process.