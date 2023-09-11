Paras Public School, Bhawarna

A special workshop was organised in the school auditorium. Dr Anjleen Kaur and Ronita Chopra were the resource persons. School Principal Neelam Rana was present. The workshop was based on ‘Mental health and destress’. Various issues and problems related to stress were discussed during the workshop. The resource persons talked about the symptoms, causes, preventive measures and precautions to avoid mental health issues. Teachers also asked questions to increase concentration and to get relief from daily stress and they got satisfactory answers. The Principal said such workshops are helpful in learning and teaching process.