Paras Public School, Bhawarna

Navratari was celebrated in the school. On each day of Navratari, students were told about the various forms of Goddess Durga in the morning assemblies. Principal Neelam Rana was present. Teachers told the students about many unheard and great historic events which glitter Indian history. On the seventh day, a short act depicting Ramayana was presented through which students showcased the different characters of Ram, Sita, Lakshman, etc. The principal emphasised on adopting the qualities of dedication, truthfulness, obedience and hard work.
