Paras Public School, Bhawarna

Ram Navami was celebrated in the school. Dandiya was organised to commemorate the event. All students from Nursery, LKG and UKG danced with beautifully decorated dandiya sticks. Teacher Tanuja told the students about the ninth form of Goddess Durga. Teachers and Principal Neelam Rana also danced with the kids. ‘Halwa’ and ‘puri’ were distributed among students and whole staff. The Director of the school Mahesh Katoch and Principal gave wishes to everyone present on the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Israel says the strike destroys a Hamas command centre set u...
24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US
Varun is stabbed with a knife in the temple by assailant Jor...
Gangster shot dead in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi is killed near the railway crossi...
Man charged with manslaughter, assault as hate crimes in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York
Gilbert Augustin is arraigned on Tuesday on an indictment ch...