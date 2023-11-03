Paras Public School, Bhawarna

Ram Navami was celebrated in the school. Dandiya was organised to commemorate the event. All students from Nursery, LKG and UKG danced with beautifully decorated dandiya sticks. Teacher Tanuja told the students about the ninth form of Goddess Durga. Teachers and Principal Neelam Rana also danced with the kids. ‘Halwa’ and ‘puri’ were distributed among students and whole staff. The Director of the school Mahesh Katoch and Principal gave wishes to everyone present on the event.
