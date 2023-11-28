Paras Public School, Bhawarna

An Inter-School Rapid Chess Championship-2023 was held in the school. The event was organised by the Chesslogy Chess Academy, Nadaun. Around 80 players from 12 schools participated. Director of the school Mahesh Katoch was the chief guest. The competition was held for two days. Ansh Guleria got the first rank, Harshita Thakur second and Shaurya got the third rank in the Open Group. Ansh Mehra got the first position, Vihaan Kanthwal got the second, while Viraj Rana got the third rank in the Under-11 categoery. Aditya Bhardwaj got the first position, Ritvik Shourya second, Kavin Sood third and Natik Walia got the fourth rank in the Under-13 category. The chief arbiter, Kishan Chand, awarded the winners with mementos and appreciation prizes. The Director congratulated the winners and announced prize money of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,500 and Rs 1,500 for the first , second and third winners, respectively

#Chess