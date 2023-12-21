Paras Public School, Bhawarna

Students won prizes for their remarkable creativity and uniqueness in a painting competition organised by Rangotsav Celebration. As many as 121 students from different schools took part in it, out of which 28 participants were from the school. Twenty students won gold medals, five students received bronze medals, two got surprise gifts and one student received the Art Merit Award. They also got selected for the international-level art competition. Apart from this, eight students from the school participated in Himachal dance. They showed wonderful performance through giddy for which they were awarded with participation certificates.
