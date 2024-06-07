Paras Public School, Bhawarna

A mock drill activity was done in the school to make students aware of tackling natural calamities or any other disaster. Continuously hooter was rang in the school and all children came out of the building, helping themselves and other children which was the part of the mock drill activity. Director Mahesh Chand Katoch and Principal Neelam Rana taught the children about the use of fire and other equipment. They also made them understand how to protect themselves and others if such an accident occurs in the future.
