Paras Public School, Bhawarna

The school celebrated World Yoga Day. A special assembly was organised in the school auditorium in the presence of Principal Neelam Rana. All students from classes l to Xll along with the teachers performed various asanas — vrikshasana, tadaasana, sukhasana, chakrasana, trikonasana, bajrasana, parvataasana, etc, under the guidance of Neelam Sharma and Rakesh Thakur. The students were excited while performing asanas. Neelam Sharma told the students about the perfect postures for the different asanas and their benefits. The principal conveyed the message to practice yoga daily to be physically fit and to follow healthy lifestyle.

