Paras Public School, Bhawarna

A workshop on English language was organised for the students in the school. All students assembled in the school auditorium. Sagar Malhotra and Satyam were the resource persons. They imparted informative knowledge to the students. Director of the school Mahesh Chand Katoch and Principal Neelam Rana were present to motivate the students. The resource persons also acquainted the students with the correct body language, including proper gestures, postures and the perfect way of handshake. The Principal thanked them for giving valuable knowledge.

