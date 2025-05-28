DT
Home / The School Tribune / Paras Public School, Bhawarna, holds investiture ceremony

Paras Public School, Bhawarna, holds investiture ceremony

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 28, 2025 IST
Representatives from four houses took the oath during the investiture ceremony organised on the premises. Students experienced the real procedure of elections. The results were announced, followed by the oath-taking ceremony at the school auditorium. Director Mahesh Chander Katoch and Principal Neelam Rana were present at the event. Ishan Koundal and Nakshita Katoch took oath as captain and vice-captain of the Blue House. Ishant Goswami and Goranvika were appointed captain and vice-captain of the Green House, Gauri Thakur and Rakshak Sood represented the Red House, while Aditya Kaushal and Akshara took the oath as captain and vice-captain respectively of the Yellow House. Shivansh Rana and Ashish from Class XII were elected as Head Boys, while Divya and Kashik were elected as Head Girls. Divyansh Dhiman and Shanvi were appointed as Sports Captains. All representatives pledged to work diligently for the needs of their schoolmates. The Principal congratulated all the representatives on their appointments.

