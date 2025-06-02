Paras Public School, Bhawarna, observes Anti-Tobacco Day

The school observed Anti-Tobacco Day. Students from Class l to Xll drew beautiful posters and designed creative and catchy slogans against tobacco use. School Director Mahesh Chander Katoch and Principal Neelam Rana were present to encourage the students. Students tried to create an awareness among other students about the harmful and deadly effects through their impressive speeches. The event concluded with the speech by the principal through which she gave message to the students to be away from all kinds of intoxicants and narcotics.

