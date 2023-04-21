Paras School, Bhawarna

Students of the school celebrated Baisakhi. Activities were conducted to acquaint the students about the harvest festival in classrooms. The students made drawings depicting Baisakhi. The Director, Mahesh Katoch, and Principal Neelam Rana were also present to encourage them. Tiny tots of nursery were welcomed by teachers. Rangoli was also made by the students. Later, candies were distributed among the students. The Principal told the students about the importance of the festival.