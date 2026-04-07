Parent orientation programme held

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, organised a parent orientation programme for the pre-primary classes to mark the beginning of the new academic session. The programme aimed to acquaint parents with the school’s curriculum, innovative teaching methodologies, and the focus on holistic development of young learners. The faculty members shared insights into activity-based learning, classroom practices, and the importance of strong parent-teacher collaboration in shaping a child’s early years. Director Jasdeep Kalra and Principal Ritu Bali shared their views, emphasising the role of parents as partners in education and encouraging their active involvement. The parents appreciated the initiative and expressed their confidence in the school’s vision. The programme concluded on a positive note, fostering a strong partnership between the school and parents for a successful academic year ahead.

Advertisement