Parent-teacher meeting at Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar, Hamirpur

School Notes

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:00 PM Jan 06, 2026 IST
Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar, Hamirpur conducted a parent-teacher meeting for boarders and day scholars. The meeting focused on Term III academic progress, coaching programmes, examination results, and the overall performance of students. Parents were given clear feedback and useful guidance to help support their children’s learning and development. Adding charm to the event, an art and craft exhibition organised by the Department of Art and Craft became the main attraction. Parents appreciated the beautiful artworks displayed and proudly witnessed their children’s creativity and artistic skills. The school management interacted with parents, strengthening the bond between the school and families. The school extended warm New Year wishes to students, parents, and staff, and encouraged students to return to the school with new goals and fresh enthusiasm.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

