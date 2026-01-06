Parent-teacher meeting at Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar, Hamirpur

Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar, Hamirpur conducted a parent-teacher meeting for boarders and day scholars. The meeting focused on Term III academic progress, coaching programmes, examination results, and the overall performance of students. Parents were given clear feedback and useful guidance to help support their children’s learning and development. Adding charm to the event, an art and craft exhibition organised by the Department of Art and Craft became the main attraction. Parents appreciated the beautiful artworks displayed and proudly witnessed their children’s creativity and artistic skills. The school management interacted with parents, strengthening the bond between the school and families. The school extended warm New Year wishes to students, parents, and staff, and encouraged students to return to the school with new goals and fresh enthusiasm.

