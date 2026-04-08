Parent-teacher meeting held

The interactive parent-teacher meeting for Nursery to Class IX was conducted with the culmination of yet another successful academic session. OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, and the parents expressed gratitude to each other for their fruitful partnership in achieving the holistic development of the children. The school’s Director Esha Bansal congratulated the students, their parents and staff for their achievements. She reiterated the school’s commitment in providing the best facilities with announcement of yet another important milestone — the introduction of artificial intelligence and robotics lab in the school besides extending the virtual and augmented reality lab already functioning in the school. Principal Neelam Sharma applauded the diligent efforts of all Opsians and thanked the parents for their continuous support, trust and cooperation in making the child’s learning journey more impactful.

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