Parent-teacher meeting organised

Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula, organised a parent-teacher meeting that combined academic discussions with environmental awareness and social empowerment initiatives. Parents and teachers reviewed students’ progress and discussed plans for the new term. The school also hosted an ‘I Hate Polythene’ stall promoting eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics. Another stall showcased handcrafted products made by women and young girls under the Navchetna Project of Ashiana Haryana, encouraging skill development and self-reliance. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj emphasised that education extends beyond academics, highlighting the importance of environmental responsibility, compassion and community participation in nurturing socially conscious citizens.

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