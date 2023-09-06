 Parents : The Tribune India

It is human nature to take others for granted, especially those who are very close to us. We are ignorant towards them and fail to realise their importance in our life.



It is human nature to take others for granted, especially those who are very close to us. We are ignorant towards them and fail to realise their importance in our life. By the time, most of us realise, it is too late. Life is a journey and we go through many stages during it. Our attitude and outlook keeps on changing at every stage. The most precious gift to a child is God’s shadow and that are parents. We owe our existence to them but sometimes we remain ignorant towards them for most part of our lives.

During childhood, we depend on them for every need; they are our role models; and their absence makes us cry and we feel insecure.

During teenage, same parents restrict our freedom; impose too many rules and restrictions; and interfere in all big and small decisions.

In early twenties, students think parents do not understand what they want to do and they have not done anything for them throughout their life.

But as we confront the challenges of the world, things change. Harsh words by the world open our eyes. We experience and realise the importance of relationships, money, career, status, etc, and then we realise the power of their words and wisdom.

Sooner or later everyone realises that parents are precious, they need to be loved and honoured. It is their experience of facing this harsh world that they show us in the form of protective behaviour towards us and their concern for us and our prosperity.

They are the greatest gift of God. We should adopt simple gestures of love and affection which can help us to adore them and show them that we really respect them. This can be done only by spending time, listening and talking to them and doing things which make them happy. We should also remember that they do not require our money or business of the world. All they want is love, affection and respect. Giving them time gives us peace of mind, which will boost our relationship. No one can love a person more than his parents and as soon as one will realise this, life will become a bonanza of colours and harmony.

Shivangi, Class X, Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Jagadhri

