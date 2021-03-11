Parents orientation programme at STS World School, Jalandhar

The parents came out in full strength to participate in the Orientation Programme organised at STS World School under the patronage of the Chairperson Malti and with the approval of the Principal Prabhjot Gill. The orientation was conducted by the Headmistress (Primary Wing) Raminder and the staff members of Kids Kingdom in the school auditorium. A presentation on ‘Early Child Care and Education’ was shown to the parents. They were made to understand the new guidelines of the NEP-2020, their responsibilities towards their ward and the facilities provided by the school. The class in-charges Kirandeep, Mandeep and Charanjit discussed the curriculum with the parents. The teachers demonstrated the Play-and-Learn techniques used in the class to teach the students. A short movie 'Roko mat Toko mat' was shown to parents to make them aware about the way they should deal with the young minds. They were told about the importance of EQ, discipline and grooming.