Parents take part in ‘community helpers’ activity

Primary wing students of St Soldier Paradise Public School, Dhakoli, participated enthusiastically in a ‘community helpers’ activity as part of their academic curriculum. Dressed as doctors, soldiers, teachers, vegetable vendors and milkmen, the students creatively presented the roles and responsibilities of different community helpers. The activity helped them understand the importance of the essential workers and their contribution to society. It also encouraged the young learners to develop respect, appreciation and gratitude for those who work tirelessly to make everyday life easier. The Principal appreciated the students’ enthusiastic participation and efforts, and encouraged them to always value and respect community helpers.

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