'Pariksha Pe Margdarshan' organised

An invigorating and insightful session on “Pariksha Pe Margdarshan’ was organised at SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala City for the students of classes X and XII. The session was conducted by Shiv Kumar, a motivational speaker who addressed the students with warmth and sensitivity, aiming to dispel exam-related anxieties and mental inhibitions. Through his lucid and empathetic interaction, Shiv Kumar encouraged open dialogue, welcoming questions from both students and staff. He thoughtfully highlighted the fear and pressure often experienced by students and parents alike, and shared practical strategies to manage stress, build confidence, and approach examinations with a positive mind-set. The session proved to be a highly enlightening and reassuring discourse, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

