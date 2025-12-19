DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / 'Pariksha Pe Margdarshan' organised

'Pariksha Pe Margdarshan' organised

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An invigorating and insightful session on “Pariksha Pe Margdarshan’ was organised at SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala City for the students of classes X and XII. The session was conducted by Shiv Kumar, a motivational speaker who addressed the students with warmth and sensitivity, aiming to dispel exam-related anxieties and mental inhibitions. Through his lucid and empathetic interaction, Shiv Kumar encouraged open dialogue, welcoming questions from both students and staff. He thoughtfully highlighted the fear and pressure often experienced by students and parents alike, and shared practical strategies to manage stress, build confidence, and approach examinations with a positive mind-set. The session proved to be a highly enlightening and reassuring discourse, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts