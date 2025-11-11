Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev celebrated

Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali, celebrated the Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev. The school’s morning assembly was transformed into a sacred spiritual congregation, radiating peace, devotion, and divine energy. The students also paid obeisance at the Gurdwara Sahib in Phase 2, Mohali. The celebration commenced with ‘ardaas’ and recitation of the sacred ‘Mool Mantra’, offered collectively by students and staff. The atmosphere grew spiritually vibrant as students rendered soulful Gurbani kirtan, including the hymn “Satgur Nanak Pragtiya, Mitt Dhund Jag Chanan Hoya”, spreading divine serenity across the campus. Ravjeet, a student of Class IX, shared an inspiring speech on Guru Nanak Dev’s life and his divine principles. Gurseerat, recited a heartfelt poem dedicated to the Guru, expressing deep reverence and gratitude. A short play based on the historical ‘Sacha Sauda sakhi’ was beautifully presented, highlighting the values of compassion, honesty, and selfless service — the core teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. Principal Gian Jyot shared motivating thoughts and encouraged students to follow Guru’s eternal teachings of ‘Sarbat da bhala’ (welfare of all), righteous earning, humanity, and courage to stand against injustice. To honour Guru’s love for nature, the principal initiated the “Nanak Bagichi” plantation drive. Students planted saplings across the school campus, emphasising care for the environment and the value of nurturing life. The event concluded with ‘ardaas’ and distribution of ‘prasad’.

