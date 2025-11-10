Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev celebrated

Sant Baba Nidhan Singh Ji Public School, Kartarpur, celebrated the Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev. The celebration began with the recitation of the ‘Mool Mantar’, followed by soulful ‘Shabad Kirtan’ performed by students. They presented speeches and poems — ‘Naam Japo, Kirat Karo, Vand Chhako’ — reminding everyone to remember God, work honestly, and share with others. Students beautifully highlighted Guru’s message of truth, equality, humility, and selfless service. A heartfelt poem dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev added spiritual charm to the event. Principal Kanwaljit Kaur encouraged students to live by Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings — to speak the truth, help others, and remember the Creator in every action. The programme concluded with ‘ardaas’ and the distribution of ‘karah prasad’, filling the atmosphere with peace, devotion, and gratitude.

