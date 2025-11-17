Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev celebrated

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, celebrated the Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev with great reverence and enthusiasm. Like every year, the day was observed with spiritual zeal and a sense of gratitude, but this year’s celebration carried an added touch of serenity and unity. The programme began with the soulful recitation of Japji Sahib ‘paath’, which filled the entire campus with peace and divine vibrations. This was followed by an ‘ardas’ (prayer) seeking the Almighty’s blessings for the well-being of all. The harmonious recitation and spiritual atmosphere beautifully reflected the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev — of oneness, equality, and selfless service. After the ‘paath’ and ‘ardas’, ‘karah prashad’ was r distributed among all students, teachers, and staff members. Various activities were conducted across classes to help students understand the significance of the day, including poem recitation, declamation competitions, and a PowerPoint presentation highlighting Guru Nanak Dev’s life, philosophy, and message to humanity. The celebration concluded with a heartfelt message from Principal Monica Chawla, who emphasised the importance of living by the Guru’s ideals and spreading love and compassion in the world. She encouraged the students to walk on the path of truth, honesty, and service shown by Guru Nanak Dev, making these teachings a part of their daily lives. The day ended on a note of peace, gratitude, and joy — a true tribute to the divine messenger of light, Guru Nanak Dev, whose eternal teachings continue to guide humanity toward righteousness and harmony.

