DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev celebrated

Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev celebrated

School note

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, celebrated the Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev with great reverence and enthusiasm. Like every year, the day was observed with spiritual zeal and a sense of gratitude, but this year’s celebration carried an added touch of serenity and unity. The programme began with the soulful recitation of Japji Sahib ‘paath’, which filled the entire campus with peace and divine vibrations. This was followed by an ‘ardas’ (prayer) seeking the Almighty’s blessings for the well-being of all. The harmonious recitation and spiritual atmosphere beautifully reflected the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev — of oneness, equality, and selfless service. After the ‘paath’ and ‘ardas’, ‘karah prashad’ was r distributed among all students, teachers, and staff members. Various activities were conducted across classes to help students understand the significance of the day, including poem recitation, declamation competitions, and a PowerPoint presentation highlighting Guru Nanak Dev’s life, philosophy, and message to humanity. The celebration concluded with a heartfelt message from Principal Monica Chawla, who emphasised the importance of living by the Guru’s ideals and spreading love and compassion in the world. She encouraged the students to walk on the path of truth, honesty, and service shown by Guru Nanak Dev, making these teachings a part of their daily lives. The day ended on a note of peace, gratitude, and joy — a true tribute to the divine messenger of light, Guru Nanak Dev, whose eternal teachings continue to guide humanity toward righteousness and harmony.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts