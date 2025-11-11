DT
Home / The School Tribune / Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev commemorated

Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev commemorated

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 11, 2025 IST
Ashmah International School, Mohali, commemorated Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev. The celebration began with the students and staff visiting a local gurdwara to pay obeisance and seek divine blessings. Students listened with rapt attention to the sacred psalms and hymns (shabad kirtan), allowing the message of peace, equality, and the oneness of God (Ik Onkar) to resonate deeply. An interactive session focused on the three core tenets taught by the Guru: Naam Japna (Remembering God), Kirat Karni (Earning an honest living), and Vand Chhakna (Sharing resources). Students actively participated in religious rituals and took an oath to live virtuously, commit to honest labour, and uphold the right path of living. School Director JS Kesar emphasised the Guru’s message.

