Parmarth International School, Baijnath

An inter-house poster-making competition was held at the school to celebrate World Ozone Day. Students from all four houses participated in the activity. Divyam of Class X and Khushi Tyagi of Class VIII stood first in the competition. Jahnvi of Class IX and Harshita of Class VIII got the second position. Shalvi Awasthi and Ayesha Goswami got the third position. Bhaskar Tandon and Aryanshi Goswami got consolation prizes. Students also participated in ‘Popular Science Lecture’, ‘Open House Quiz’ and ‘Painting Contest’ organised by the Ministry of Cult.
