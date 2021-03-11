Parmarth Intl School, Baijnath

To commemorate the everlasting bond of love and affection between a mother and a child, Mother’s Day was celebrated by students of the school. The children expressed respect and gratitude towards all mothers through various activities organised to mark the special day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Face of Gujarat's Patidar agitation Hardik Patel quits Congress
Attacks the Congress for 'working against national interest'
Supreme Court orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A G Perarivalan
Bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invokes its extraord...
Protesting Punjab farmers to meet govt panel; CM Mann wants farmers to give them one year to resolve issues
Farmers had announced their decision to start a dharna in Ch...
Supreme Court grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Indrani had been denied bail on multiple occasions by a spec...