Patel Public School conducts Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp activities

Patel Public School, Rajpura, conducted Day 1 of Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp (BBSC) activities for KG and UKG students under the CBSE curriculum. The theme of the day was ‘Focus on basic expressions, recognition of alphabets, and numbers’. The young learners enthusiastically participated in a variety of engaging, activity-based learning sessions. The interactive activities helped students build confidence and strengthen their foundational literacy and numeracy skills through joyful learning. The Principal appreciated the dedicated efforts of the teachers in making the sessions interactive and child-friendly.

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