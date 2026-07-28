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Home / The School Tribune / Patel Public School, Rajpura, hosts poetry recitation competition

Patel Public School, Rajpura, hosts poetry recitation competition

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:08 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Patel Public School, Rajpura, hosted the Sahodaya Schools Complex Inter-School Poetry Recitation Competition with enthusiasm and literary fervour. The event witnessed the participation of 15 prestigious schools, with two students from each school representing classes I and II. The competition was conducted in two categories —Category I (Class I) and Category II (Class II). The young participants enthralled everyone with their remarkable confidence, expressive recitation, enthusiasm, and stage presence. The performances were adjudged by judges from PMN College, who appreciated the exceptional talent displayed by the budding poets. After careful evaluation, three winners from each category were declared and felicitated with prizes. All participants were awarded certificates of participation in recognition of their commendable efforts. Principal Chhaya Narula congratulated the winners, applauded every participant, and appreciated the dedicated efforts of the teacher mentors.

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