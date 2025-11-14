Patent Grant secured

With six published patents, two design patents, and two research papers to its credit, Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula, has proudly marked a historic milestone — securing its first-ever Patent Grant, ushering in a new era of innovation, research, and excellence in school-based learning. Students of the school have accomplished a remarkable feat with the Government of India granting Patent No 571269 for their ground-breaking invention titled “A System for Optimum Utilisation of Waste Solar Energy Using Swapper Device”. The inventive student team — Ashwika Nag, Aadit Kush, and Vimesh Sharma — guided by Amit Gupta and Anjali Jaiswal, and mentored by Principal Jaya Bhardwaj, developed SWAPPER, an intelligent and sustainable energy management system. The device optimises the use of excess solar power by directing it to run essential appliances during power outages, thereby reducing energy wastage, minimising dependency on batteries, and promoting responsible energy consumption. Filed under Application No 202311049767 on July 24, 2023, the patent has been granted for a term of 20 years from July 24, 2023, in accordance with the provisions of The Patents Act, 1970.

