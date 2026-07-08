No reason, no architecture—

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only pictures played before my eyes.

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No real faces, only fading images,

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while my eyes remained tightly closed.

The description of a dream unfolded,

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and confusion screamed in silence.

My heartbeat raced.

Every step kept moving,

yet I went nowhere—

caught in an endless loop.

I saw a door

As it slowly opened,

another wall stood inside.

The eyes full of fear writing their own story

the confusion was beyond the words

Oh mighty lord! the only option left with

Steps and heart is the only thing running

Only running, prefrontal cortex

Alone and stuck

Like the condition of tardigrades in wide space

Near to the aim,

yet far from the destination.

The confusion was real.

Beep... Beep...

The alarm rang.

My eyes opened,

still clouded with confusion.

My heart continued to race.

Consoled—it was just a dream,

just a dream,

but still, path was not found.

Path not found!

The writer is a student at Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Senior Secondary School, Baijnath