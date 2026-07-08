No reason, no architecture—
only pictures played before my eyes.
No real faces, only fading images,
while my eyes remained tightly closed.
The description of a dream unfolded,
and confusion screamed in silence.
My heartbeat raced.
Every step kept moving,
yet I went nowhere—
caught in an endless loop.
I saw a door
As it slowly opened,
another wall stood inside.
The eyes full of fear writing their own story
the confusion was beyond the words
Oh mighty lord! the only option left with
Steps and heart is the only thing running
Only running, prefrontal cortex
Alone and stuck
Like the condition of tardigrades in wide space
Near to the aim,
yet far from the destination.
The confusion was real.
Beep... Beep...
The alarm rang.
My eyes opened,
still clouded with confusion.
My heart continued to race.
Consoled—it was just a dream,
just a dream,
but still, path was not found.
Path not found!
The writer is a student at Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Senior Secondary School, Baijnath