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Home / The School Tribune / Path not found

Path not found

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Ananya Minhas
Updated At : 05:13 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Closeup alarm clock having a good day with background happy woman stretching in bed after waking up, sunlight in morning.
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No reason, no architecture—

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only pictures played before my eyes.

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No real faces, only fading images,

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while my eyes remained tightly closed.

The description of a dream unfolded,

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and confusion screamed in silence.

My heartbeat raced.

Every step kept moving,

yet I went nowhere—

caught in an endless loop.

I saw a door

As it slowly opened,

another wall stood inside.

The eyes full of fear writing their own story

the confusion was beyond the words

Oh mighty lord! the only option left with

Steps and heart is the only thing running

Only running, prefrontal cortex

Alone and stuck

Like the condition of tardigrades in wide space

Near to the aim,

yet far from the destination.

The confusion was real.

Beep... Beep...

The alarm rang.

My eyes opened,

still clouded with confusion.

My heart continued to race.

Consoled—it was just a dream,

just a dream,

but still, path was not found.

Path not found!

The writer is a student at Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Senior Secondary School, Baijnath

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The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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