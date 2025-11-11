‘Path’ organised on Gurpurb

Noble Heart School, Nayagaon, organised ‘path’ on the Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev. The day began with a special morning assembly wherein a teacher shared teachings of Guru Nanak Dev highlighting the value of truth, equality, spirituality and compassion towards God. Students of the school performed ‘shabad’ after completion of ‘path’. The day concluded with the distribution of ‘karah prasad’ among everyone present. It was a day filled with devotion and spirituality.

