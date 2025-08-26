Patiala school holds special lecture on dengue

A special lecture on dengue was held at Senior Sec Model School,Punjabi University, Patiala, by Dr Regina Maini, Senior Medical Officer. Maini advised students that taking precautions can prevent the spread of dengue. She recommended changing the water in coolers every week, wearing full-sleeve clothes while playing in the evening hours, and keeping surroundings neat and clean. School Principal Satvir Singh said that such lectures are highly motivational for the students. Senior Lecturer Harpreet Singh proposed the vote of thanks. The lecture was attended by all students and teachers of the school.

Advertisement