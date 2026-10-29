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Home / The School Tribune / Patiala school shines at Shabad Gayan contests

Patiala school shines at Shabad Gayan contests

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:00 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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The event was organised by the Sikh Religion Academy, Patiala.
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Students of Shivalik Public School, Patiala, showcased their exceptional talent and devotion at the Senior and Junior Inter-School Shabad Gayan Competitions organised by Sikh Religion Academy, Patiala, at Dashmesh Public School. With 12 schools participating, the competitions witnessed enthusiastic involvement and commendable performances. In the senior category, the group comprising Ankita Samanta (Class IX), Kamalpreet Kaur (Class IX), Harnoor Dhir (Class IX), Khushpreet Kaur (Class X) and Harnoor Kaur (Class IX) secured second position in Group Shabad Gayan. Harnoor Kaur (Class IX) also won second position in Solo Shabad Gayan. In the junior category, the group comprising Divjot Kaur (Class VIII), Aseem Kaur (Class VIII), Kirat Raj Kaur (Class VIII), Kirat Kaur (Class VII) and Ishpreet Kaur (Class VIII) secured first position in Group Shabad Gayan. Divjot Kaur (Class VIII) won second position in Solo Shabad Gayan. Kirat Kaur (Class VII) and Milanjit Singh (Class XII) received consolation prizes in Solo Shabad Gayan.

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