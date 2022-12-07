Patiala Shivalik school bags 3rd position in badminton

Shivalik Public School, Patiala took part in the Badminton Cluster-2022 at the Millennium School, Patiala, under the aegis of Sahodya School Complex, Patiala, on November 22 and 23. The school’s under- 14 and under-19 girls got third position out of 11 teams.
